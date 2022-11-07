JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Target Price to $53.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE:FR opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,418,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after buying an additional 3,392,628 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after buying an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,188,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,627,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

