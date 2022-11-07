Kava (KAVA) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Kava has a total market cap of $441.61 million and approximately $21.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00006698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00070131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 315,717,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,712,575 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

