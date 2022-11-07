Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 8,032 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.73. 46,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.