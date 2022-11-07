Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

