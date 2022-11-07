Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 12,993 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,189. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.