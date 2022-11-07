Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 316,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,014.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PG traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $135.84. 92,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.