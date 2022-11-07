Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $54,184,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $325.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.91. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

