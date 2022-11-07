Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.79. 18,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

