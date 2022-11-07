Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $658,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 865,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $276.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

