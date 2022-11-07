Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 945,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 202,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 565,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

