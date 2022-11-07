Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 6,303 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 135,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

