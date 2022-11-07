Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $61.90. 1,157,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,896,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

