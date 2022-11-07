Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 3,325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Danaher by 43.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after buying an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.54. 36,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $179.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.20. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

