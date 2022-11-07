Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $16.46 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after buying an additional 714,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after buying an additional 935,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,889,823,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $544.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $509.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

