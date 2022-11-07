Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $3.97 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.55. 186,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

