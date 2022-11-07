Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 33,807 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.19. 768,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

