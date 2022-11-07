Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.36. 22,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.61 and its 200-day moving average is $544.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.