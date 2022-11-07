Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 23,040 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

