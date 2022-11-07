Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 4,631 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $480.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

