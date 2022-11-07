Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 7,923 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day moving average is $314.98. The company has a market capitalization of $345.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

