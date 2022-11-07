Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Danaher were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

DHR stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.20. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

