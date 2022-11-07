KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Tops $0.67

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $72,753,872,095,496.70 billion and $95,649.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00595289 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.46 or 0.31007620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012111 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.