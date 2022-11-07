Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 122,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,670,700 shares.The stock last traded at $2.82 and had previously closed at $2.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 5.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
