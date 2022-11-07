Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

