Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock to $335.00. The stock traded as high as $328.82 and last traded at $322.54, with a volume of 387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.39.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,227. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

