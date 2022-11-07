Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 15,369 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFFV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,056. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

