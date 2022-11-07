Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,137,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,859,000 after purchasing an additional 518,483 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.76. 73,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

