Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $170.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44.

