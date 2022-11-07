Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 567 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 170,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 302,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,437,476. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. 1,688,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $252.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

