Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 60 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

CMI stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.96. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.