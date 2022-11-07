Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 696 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.75. 101,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,905. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

