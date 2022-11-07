Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 775 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.70. 40,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

