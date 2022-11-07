Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.73. 70,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The company has a market cap of $293.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.36.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

