Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $310.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

