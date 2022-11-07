KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $1,182.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10276108 USD and is down -42.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,480.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

