Komodo (KMD) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.01 million and $448,786.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00244803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00085261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00066290 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,593,214 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

