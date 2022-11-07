Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

KTB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,593. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

