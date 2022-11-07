Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($102.00) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

KRN traded up €5.80 ($5.80) during trading on Monday, hitting €96.00 ($96.00). 81,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($99.60). The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.31.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

