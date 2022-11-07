KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Hits $984.06 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $984.06 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for approximately $10.00 or 0.00048383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00596214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,466.01 or 0.31068980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.