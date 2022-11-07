Kusama (KSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $317.88 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $36.97 or 0.00177328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $317.88 million and approximately $40.75 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

