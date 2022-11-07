Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Up 8%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95. 71,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,459,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 339,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 115,542 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
