Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

