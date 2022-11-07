Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.
Kyocera Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.
Kyocera Company Profile
