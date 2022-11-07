Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $419.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

