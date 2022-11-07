Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 640 ($7.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.07) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 563.80 ($6.52).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 574 ($6.64) on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 586.50 ($6.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

