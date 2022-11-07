Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.40) to GBX 675 ($7.80) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($7.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 592.80 ($6.85).

Lancashire Price Performance

LON:LRE traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 574.50 ($6.64). The stock had a trading volume of 299,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a one year high of GBX 586.50 ($6.78).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

