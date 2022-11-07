Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 645 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

LRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 640 ($7.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.07) to GBX 550 ($6.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.80 ($6.52).

Lancashire Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 574.50 ($6.64) on Friday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 586.50 ($6.78). The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 504.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 445.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

