Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 675 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.40) to GBX 675 ($7.80) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.36) to GBX 660 ($7.63) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 592.80 ($6.85).

LRE stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 574 ($6.64). 323,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.34. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($3.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 586.50 ($6.78).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

