Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 645 at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.38) to GBX 760 ($8.79) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.36) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($5.98) to GBX 546 ($6.31) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.40) to GBX 675 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Investec raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

