Lansing Street Advisors Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,667,094. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

