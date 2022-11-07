Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 19,939 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,611.7% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEMG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $44.74. 667,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,443,641. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

